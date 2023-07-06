ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Harsh misunderstands Maitree and Yash’s relationship

Harsh attempts to initiate a conversation with Maitree, their reunion is interrupted by the arrival of Yash. Maitree decides to accompany Yash, which leads Harsh to misunderstand their relationship in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jul,2023 17:58:29
Maitree spoiler: Harsh misunderstands Maitree and Yash’s relationship

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, as the story takes seven years to leap forward, Maitree rescues the baby and embraces the challenges and joys of motherhood once again in life. She becomes the mother of the child. Simultaneously, another journey begins in Harsh’s life as he adopts a daughter.

In the coming episode, Maitree and Harsh, after a seven-year gap. As Harsh attempts to initiate a conversation with Maitree, their reunion is interrupted by the arrival of Yash. Maitree decides to accompany Yash, which leads Harsh to misunderstand their relationship. Harsh introduces himself to Yash as Maitree’s husband and questions Maitree about the nature of her connection with Yash. This unexpected revelation leaves Maitree shocked.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Harsh learn about Yash being Maitree’s boss?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

Also Read: The grooviest battle is about to begin as Amazon miniTV and Remo D’souza come together for India’s first Hip-Hop dance reality show – Hip Hop India!

Also Read: Ashish Kapoor in Neeyat is one of the most fun characters that I have played: Ram Kapoor

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Masoom gives Sumeet an ultimatum
Meet spoiler: Masoom gives Sumeet an ultimatum
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka confronts Saloni about suspicious drink
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka confronts Saloni about suspicious drink
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir on a mission to find Prachi’s marriage secret
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir on a mission to find Prachi’s marriage secret
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua bosses over Gazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua bosses over Gazal
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha finds Tulsi missing
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha finds Tulsi missing
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi urges Mihika to consider Akshay’s viewpoint
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi urges Mihika to consider Akshay’s viewpoint
Latest Stories
Watch: Hansika Motwani shows gratitude for all the love she got for ‘Partner’
Watch: Hansika Motwani shows gratitude for all the love she got for ‘Partner’
To Ranveer Singh’s Mithai Seller, Alia Bhatt Plays A News Anchor In Karan Johar’s Film
To Ranveer Singh’s Mithai Seller, Alia Bhatt Plays A News Anchor In Karan Johar’s Film
Ashish Kapoor in Neeyat is one of the most fun characters that I have played: Ram Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor in Neeyat is one of the most fun characters that I have played: Ram Kapoor
”What I like about Tehran the most, the action is very real,” says Manushi Chhillar talking about her upcoming film ‘Tehran’
”What I like about Tehran the most, the action is very real,” says Manushi Chhillar talking about her upcoming film ‘Tehran’
Avneet Kaur Turns Fashionable Barbie Doll In A Lilac Bodycon Dress
Avneet Kaur Turns Fashionable Barbie Doll In A Lilac Bodycon Dress
Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Stunning Thigh-High Slit Blue Gown, See Photos
Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Stunning Thigh-High Slit Blue Gown, See Photos
Read Latest News