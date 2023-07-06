Maitree spoiler: Harsh misunderstands Maitree and Yash’s relationship

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, as the story takes seven years to leap forward, Maitree rescues the baby and embraces the challenges and joys of motherhood once again in life. She becomes the mother of the child. Simultaneously, another journey begins in Harsh’s life as he adopts a daughter.

In the coming episode, Maitree and Harsh, after a seven-year gap. As Harsh attempts to initiate a conversation with Maitree, their reunion is interrupted by the arrival of Yash. Maitree decides to accompany Yash, which leads Harsh to misunderstand their relationship. Harsh introduces himself to Yash as Maitree’s husband and questions Maitree about the nature of her connection with Yash. This unexpected revelation leaves Maitree shocked.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Harsh learn about Yash being Maitree’s boss?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

