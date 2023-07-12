ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Maitree agrees to marry Yash

Yash tells Swayam that he is his father. Maitree gets shocked. Yash proposes marriage to Maitree for Swayam. The latter demands she marry Yash. For his happiness, Maitree agrees in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 14:11:17
The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Harsh emphasizes to Swayam that he and Maitree are married but have stark differences. Amidst the heated exchange, Yash intervenes and advises Harsh to maintain his composure. However, Harsh’s anger reaches its peak, causing him to push Yash. Before the fight escalates, Harsh leaves.

Swayam questions Maitree about his father. Soon, Yash tells Swayam that he is his father. Maitree gets shocked. Yash proposes marriage to Maitree for Swayam. However, Maitree meets Harsh and requests him to become Swayam’s father. He rejects her request and asks her to return the mangalsutra. Maitree breaks down and returns home. She thinks about Yash’s proposal too.

In the coming episode, the doctor checks Swayam and reveals to Maitree his deteriorating condition. He reveals that Swayam needs bone marrow which he can get only from his biological parents. Maitree gets worried and wonders how she would find his biological parents. When Swayam comes to talk to her, she tries to hide the situation. Soon, Swayam demands she marry Yash. For his happiness, Maitree agrees.

OMG! Will Harsh learn about Maitree’s decision?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

