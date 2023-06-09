Maitree spoiler: Maitree refuses to join hands with Kamna

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Sona accuses Kamna of stealing her jewellery. Maitree calls the police, and it is found in Kamna’s room during the search. The police arrest Kamna and take her away. Harsh and Madan rescue Kamna from jail and bring her home. Maitree learns that Kamna has stolen the jewellery and confronts her. Maitree is shocked to know about Kamna and Nandini’s intentions.

Maitree tells Harsh that Kamna stole Sona’s necklace, but Harsh doesn’t believe her. Later, Maitree reveals the truth to everyone when forced by Sona. Kamna turns Harsh against Maitree, and this leads to trouble in their marriage. Maitree reveals Kamna’s reality to Ashish, and he promises to help her.

In the coming episode, Kamna comes to Maitree with an offer wherein she asks her to join hands with her against Sona. However, Maitree refuses to do so. Maitree also challenges exposing Kamna’s intention in front of her son Harsh. Maitree reveals that Harsh will refuse to stay with her once Kamna’s truth is out.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree manage to expose Kamna?

