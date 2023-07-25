Maitree spoiler: Maitree's close encounter with a Tiger

Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Maitree gets suspicious about Sona’s death and tries to find the culprit. Nandini learns about the same and attacks Maitree with a rod. Nandini soon locks Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) inside a trunk. Meanwhile, the entire housemates look out for Maitree.

Maitree saves her life and emerges from the trunk. Soon, Maitree confronts Nandini regarding her evil act. The family members get shocked. Nandini reveals being jealous of Maitree. While she confesses her crime, police arrest her at their house. Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) and Saransh (Kunal Karan Kapoor) get jailed for killing Sona and putting Maitree’s life in danger.

In the coming episode, the show takes a small leap wherein Maitree gets blessed with a baby girl whom they name Vedika. Later, Harsh gets a call for a meeting, and he heads out. Meanwhile, a Tiger enters Maitree’s house. The latter gets shocked to see the Tiger in the house. The Tigerchases Maitree, and she runs to save her life.

OMG! Will Maitree manage to save her family?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

Also Read: Review of Sony TV’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s mesmerizing chemistry takes center stage