Maitree spoiler: Nandini attacks Maitree with a rod

Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Saransh instigates Nandini against Maitree. Nandini, under Saransh’s influence, regrets her decision. She decides to end Maitree’s chapter and remove her from her life. Sona overhears Nandini and Saransh’s conversation and gets shocked. She confronts Nandini but the latter misbehaves with her.

In the coming episode, Sona decides to reveal Nandini’s truth to Maitree (Shrenu Parikh). However, as she stands near the balcony, the wall breaks, and Sona falls down, leading to her death. Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) and Saransh (Kunal Karan Kapoor) get shocked. They run away while the entire family gathers in the hall and learns about Sona’s death. Maitree gets suspicious about Sona’s death and tries to find the culprit. Nandini learns about the same and attacks Maitree with a rod.

OMG! Will Maitree find Sona’s death truth?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

