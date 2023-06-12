Maitree spoiler: OMG! Ashish slaps Harsh

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has become renowned for its ability to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and compelling characters. As seen so far, Ashish and Maitree join hands to expose Kamna. Ashish makes a threatening call to Kamna, which shocks her. Kamna decides to give money in return to save herself from being exposed.

Later, Kamna reaches the spot wherein Maitree calls her. Maitree disguises herself as a man and questions her about the evil deed she has done so far. Meanwhile, Harsh watches him from a distance. Kamna understands Maitree’s plan and soon backfires it. Kamna starts her drama in front of Harsh and yet again defeats Maitree.

In the coming episode, Kamna returns home with Harsh but decides to leave the house. However, Harsh stops her and promises never to doubt her. Nandini questions Maitree’s partner in crime. Soon, Ashish reveals his involvement and claims Kamna to be a culprit. Soon, Harsh and Ashish fight, and the latter slaps Harsh. Maitree gets shocked and rebukes Ashish for his action.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree manage to expose Kamna?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

Also Read: ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ director Deven Bhojani gets emotional, speaks on directing both Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (15 – 21 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more