Maitree spoiler: Swayam falls unconscious on the road

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Maitree, and Harsh, after a seven-year gap. As Harsh attempts to initiate a conversation with Maitree, their reunion is interrupted by the arrival of Yash. Maitree decides to accompany Yash, which leads Harsh to misunderstand their relationship.

Harsh introduces himself to Yash as Maitree’s husband and questions Maitree about the nature of her connection with Yash. This unexpected revelation leaves Maitree shocked. Later, Harsh sends divorce papers to Maitree. Maitree goes to the Triveni Sadan to question Harsh about the same. Swayam follows Maitree there and meets Juhi. The family feels glad to see Maitree, but Maitree tells them about Harsh’s actions.

In the coming episode, Swayam and Maitree leave Triveni Sadan, and the former questions his mother about his father’s absence. Maitree, feeling infuriated by his inquiries, scolds him. However, their conversation takes a sudden turn when Swayam unexpectedly faints and collapses onto the road, losing consciousness. Maitree swiftly rushes him to the hospital.

OMG! What happened to Swayam?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

