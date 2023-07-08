ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Swayam falls unconscious on the road

Swayam and Maitree leave Triveni Sadan. Soon, Swayam unexpectedly faints and collapses onto the road, losing consciousness. Maitree swiftly rushes him to the hospital in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jul,2023 14:58:10
The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Maitree, and Harsh, after a seven-year gap. As Harsh attempts to initiate a conversation with Maitree, their reunion is interrupted by the arrival of Yash. Maitree decides to accompany Yash, which leads Harsh to misunderstand their relationship.

Harsh introduces himself to Yash as Maitree’s husband and questions Maitree about the nature of her connection with Yash. This unexpected revelation leaves Maitree shocked. Later, Harsh sends divorce papers to Maitree. Maitree goes to the Triveni Sadan to question Harsh about the same. Swayam follows Maitree there and meets Juhi. The family feels glad to see Maitree, but Maitree tells them about Harsh’s actions.

In the coming episode, Swayam and Maitree leave Triveni Sadan, and the former questions his mother about his father’s absence. Maitree, feeling infuriated by his inquiries, scolds him. However, their conversation takes a sudden turn when Swayam unexpectedly faints and collapses onto the road, losing consciousness. Maitree swiftly rushes him to the hospital.

OMG! What happened to Swayam?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

