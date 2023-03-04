Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree refuses to leave and returns to the house for the baby. Ashish requests Maitree to take the baby so that he stops crying. Maitree plays with the baby and feeds him. The baby stops crying and Maitree feels relaxed. She hands over the baby to Ashish and decides to leave. However, Sona stops her and allows her to stay in the house for the baby’s sake.

Maitree takes special care of the baby and makes him sleep. Soon, Maitree gets a call from Vasundhara. The latter informs her that Saransh was a drug addict which shocks Maitree. Vasundhara also mentions that Ashish knew about Saransh’s truth and he trapped her. The former also sends Saransh’s reports to Maitree which shocks the latter. Maitree decides to confront Ashish.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree meets Ashish and asks him about Saransh’s reports. Ashish tries to hide the truth but Maitree confronts him. Maitree questions him about hiding Saransh’s truth. However, Ashish mentions that the report is fake. On the other hand, Vasundhara informs Maitree’s family about Saransh’s truth which shocks them.

What will happen next? Will Maitree trust Ashish?

