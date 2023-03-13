Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree’s father, who is an inspector, decides to conduct an NCB raid at Ashish’s house. Soon, he decides to search Saransh’s room. During the raid, NCB and police find drugs which shock Ashish and his family.

The police arrest Ashish after finding drugs in her house. Maitree meets Ashish at the police station and calls him a cheater. After Maitree leaves the police station, Ashish worries about his child and Nandini.

Now, in the coming episode, Ashish’s court hearing starts and he soon proves his innocence as the police fail to find evidence against him. However, Vasundhara traps him and puts a huge amount of drug packet in his car which is found by police during the raid. He gets accused of dealing drugs and the court rejects his bail plea.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Ashish manage to get bail?

