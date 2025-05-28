Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Kartik-Lakshmi share a romantic moment; Lakshmi receives a special gift

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) performing the vrat for her husband Kartik’s (Sshubham Dipta) long life. However, we saw Jia playing her part in trying to harm Lakshmi. She locked Lakshmi inside the store room, but destiny played a twist when Kartik too entered the store room to search for something. In this way, both Kartik and Lakshmi were stuck together in the same room.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi recovering first when Kartik will continue to remain unconscious. Lakshmi will pray for Kartik’s recovery which will aid in his recovery. Later, both Lakshmi and Kartik will be seen spending a romantic moment with them breaking their fast together. Kartik will also have a special gift for Lakshmi, where he will get her a chain which she will like. Jia will be angry that the plan she had made to kill Lakshmi, in fact, brought Kartik and Lakshmi together.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.