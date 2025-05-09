Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Nigam family goes against Gayatri; Gayatri blames Lakshmi for her distress

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) getting to know the real reason why Gayatri supports Jiya (Priyanka Purohit) even when she knows she is bad for her son Kartik (Sshubham Dipta). Lakshmi had told Gayatri that she would help her out in finding a solution. However, Gayatri had not budged. Now, Lakshmi very well knows what Gayatri is hiding. She knows that it was Gayatri who broke Kartik’s marriage with Jia, and had promised to oust Lakshmi out of Kartik’s life after marriage.

We have seen Jia playing it cleverly and showing the family the video as though Lakshmi has shown it. However, the fact is that Lakshmi does not know about it.

The upcoming episode will see Kartik going against his mother totally. Gayatri will face the brunt of everyone in the family for doing this harm to her own son. She will blame Lakshmi though, for revealing the truth before Kartik. However, Kartik’s father will tell Gayatri that she is responsible for her misery and that Lakshmi has nothing to do with it.

How will Lakshmi unite Gayatri and Kartik?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.