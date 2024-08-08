Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Adit makes a big decision for his daughter; scolds Mangal for her incapability

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) finding it tough to help her family in the daily chores after her leg injury. As we know, she is confined to a wheelchair which has caused a lot of problems at home. Amidst this, Ishaana’s eagerness to dance, forced her to lie at home and go to rehearse at Saumya’s place. Adit and Mangal caught her lie and got angry at Ishaana.

The upcoming episode will see Adit taking a big call for Ishaana without telling his family. He will talk to Ishaana over the phone and tell her to come home immediately. Adit will take Ishaana out as soon as she would come. Adit will return home after many hours, and Mangal and family will enquire about Ishaana. Adit will tell his family that he has got Ishaana admitted to a hostel. Mangal will be shocked to hear this and will protest that Ishaana cannot live without her. Adit will tell Mangal that Ishaana will be happy without her, and will blame Mangal for her wrong upbringing as a mother.

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.