Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Adit throws a challenge at Mangal; Will she succeed?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) finding even a small opportunity to ridicule Mangal (Deepika Singh) and call her unfit. As we know, Kusum has developed a strong sense of doubt about Adit’s behaviour towards Saumya. This is because Kusum saw Saumya wearing the same designer wear that was parcelled to Adit’s place.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal requesting Adit to allow Ishaana to participate in the dance competition at school. Ishaana’s interest in dance will be appreciated by Mangal. However, Adit will not give permission stating that she needs to study. Adit will later, throw a challenge at Mangal thinking that she will be incapable to follow what he will say. He will tell his family that he will sign on the form papers but Mangal will need to make the online payment to the teacher. With the clock ticking, Mangal will have only half an hour to do this task. Adit will be very confident that Mangal will fail in the task, which will further demoralize her. Mangal will know nothing about online payment.

Mangal will try to take the help of Lakshmi, but Lakshmi’s phone will fall into water as they are talking. With time running, Mangal will feel clueless about what to do. She will try to download the app and add her particulars as suggested by Lakshmi.

Will Mangal succeed in making the online payment?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.