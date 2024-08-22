Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Kusum gives good news to Saumya; Adit and Saumya get shocked

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) getting injured at the temple on the day of her dance performance with Ishaana. While Adit (Naman Shaw) frantically waited for Saumya’s arrival at the venue of the competition, we saw Ishaana being on the verge of being disqualified from the competition. Mangal (Deepika Singh) did not allow it to happen and she stood up with great difficulty. She told her daughter that she would stand by her and help her achieve her dream of dancing on stage. We have written about Mangal and Ishaana giving a fabulous performance, despite Mangal’s leg bleeding during the dance. Mangal and Ishaana won the competition and Ishaana thanked her mother on stage for her help and motivation. This did not go down well with Adit.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya coming home to justify her absence from the competition. Mangal will also question her on her intent of dancing with her daughter. Adit will be angry at Saumya for missing such a golden opportunity.

However, Kusum’s (Urvashi Upadhyay) return will stun both Adit and Saumya. She will come with the good news that Manan’s parents are coming to their house the next day to fix the date for Manan and Saumya’s wedding. Mangal will be delighted with the news, but Adit and Saumya will turn pale in their reactions.

