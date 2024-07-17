Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Kusum slaps Adit; questions his rude behaviour towards Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) facing a grief moment in her life when Adit (Naman Shaw) asked her to never return to his life and house. As we know, Adit was tired of handling Mangal’s naive and careless behaviour and believed that she was the reason behind him going to jail. Adit got so angry at Mangal that he asked her to stay away from his house and go somewhere else.

We saw Mangal meeting with an accident after this shattering moment in her life. Mangal was helped by Saumya’s parents, is what we know.

We also wrote about how Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) and Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) panicked on not finding Mangal anywhere. They came to Adit’s house to look for her. That was when Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) believed that there was something wrong with Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum questioning Adit as he was the last one to have seen Mangal. Adit will accept that he had come out of the police station along with Mangal and had taken her to the park. Adit will tell his mother that he was leading a happy life with work being an important part of his life. However, one mistake of Mangal had ruined his career and he was put into the jail. Adit will tell his mother that he got angry at Mangal and left her alone and came home.

Kusum will get angry at her son for his rude behaviour towards his wife. She will slap him, and will tell him about her importance in the house.

Will Kusum force Adit to search for Mangal?

