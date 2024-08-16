Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Saumya praises Manan; Adit gets jealous

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) planning the alliance of Manan (Khushwant Walia) and Saumya (Jia Mustafa). Saumya wanted to push Adit (Naman Shaw) to extremes, and she gave her consent for the wedding. Saumya’s decision shocked Adit.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal and Kusum discuss with Manan about having the roka done immediately. They will talk about the wedding plans also which will make Adit jittery. Saumya will also be called home as Manan and Saumya could talk freely before the wedding. Saumya will be happy and she will be all praise for Manan. She will be seen complimenting Manan’s style, his talk and behaviour. All of this will irk Adit and he will be jealous. Saumya will deliberately do it so that her actions will make Adit jealous.

Will Adit reveal that he loves Saumya? What will happen?

