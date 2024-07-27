Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Saumya traps Mangal; gets caught in her own plan

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lipika finding out Adit’s (Naman Shaw) secret love for Saumya (Jia Mustafa). She has started to blackmail Saumya and Adit, demanding favours. She wanted a necklace and created big drama for it, by calling Mangal (Deepika Singh) to the jewellery shop. Saumya added to Mangal’s grief when she stole an earring and put it in Mangal’s bag. The alarm was heard and Saumya and Mangal were searched thoroughly. Adit found it embarrassing as his wife was caught in a problem again.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya getting trapped in her own plan. Instead of the earrings being found in Mangal’s bag, the jewel will be found in Saumya’s bag. Akshat would have seen Saumya dropping the earring into Mangal’s bag, and he would have dropped it back in Saumya’s bag. The shopkeeper will blame Saumya for the theft. Mangal will try to reason it out as a mistake and not a deliberate action as Saumya is a learned and respectable woman.

What will happen next?

