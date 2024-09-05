Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors show produced by Panorama Entertainment will see Shanti seeing Adit with Saumya and will get perturbed for Mangal. She will want to talk to Kusum about it.

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama during the Ganpati sthapan where Saumya used the facility of AI to fool Mangal (Deepika Singh) who got into trouble with Adit (Naman Shaw) getting angry at her. We saw Akshat about to be kidnapped by a lady when Mangal came and saved him. Mangal told Adit that he had called her to tell that he would pick Akshat. However, Adit refused to have called Mangal. Adit went to the extent of calling Mangal ‘paagal’.

The upcoming episode will see the Teej function being celebrated. During the function, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) and Adit will have a close moment, away from their family’s eyes. However, Mangal’s aunt Shanti will see this sight and will be shocked. She will be worried about Mangal. In between the function, Shanti will insist that she wants to talk to Kusum. Mangal will ask her about her problem but Shanti will not tell her anything. Instead, she will say that she wants to address the problem only with Kusum.

Will Kusum get to know about her son’s infidelity?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.