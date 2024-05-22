Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi gets accused for losing her ring; Kartik comes as a saviour

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the focus on Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) and Kartik’s (Sshubham Dipta) sangeet. As we know, the occasion is graced by the popular singer Udit Narayan. His presence has made Mangal (Deepika Singh) all the more excited, as he is her favourite singer. Adit (Naman Shaw) and Mangal are due to dance at the Sangeet ceremony, however, Saumya has her own plans to spoil the occasion for Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi continuing to be tense after losing her engagement ring. As we know, the ring was stolen by Lakshmi’s aunt and the ring is presently with Lipika. The episode to air will see Lakshmi being tense as Gayatri will spot her without her ring. She will question Lakshmi and accuse her of being careless. Lakshmi will not know what to tell, when Kartik will come as Lakshmi’s saviour. He will apologize to his mother for the confusion and will tell her that the ring is with him.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 85 21st May Written Episode Update

Lakshmi and Kartik tried their best to talk to each other. But Jiya stopped them from talking. At the Sangeet, Udit Narayan graced the event and sang his popular romantic melodies.

What will happen next?

