Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Episode: Mangal Shouts At Kartik, Gayatri Becomes Furious

Colors TV’s popular show Mangal Lakshmi is produced by Panorama Entertainment. The show has seen interesting drama, with Mangal (Deepika Singh) visiting Saumya (Jia Mustafa) at her home as her leg is injured. On the other hand, the landlady and other society members force Saumya to move out of her house. However, Mangal extends her support to Saumya, unaware that her boyfriend is none other than Mangal’s husband, Adit (Naman Shaw).

In the upcoming episode, you will see Laxmi (Sanika Amit) questioning Mangal about whether anything big happened between her and Adit. However, Mangal diverts the topic and leaves there, not answering Laxmi. Laxmi tells Kartik (Shubham Dipta) that Mangal didn’t say anything. Upon this, Kartik decides to meet Mangal. Later, Saumya calls Adit, revealing that she has been removed from the house.

On the other hand, Kartik confronts Mangal about Adit, but she snaps at him and scolds him for talking disrespectfully about Adit. Gayatri oversees everything, and she gets furious. In contrast, Lipika discovers the truth about Adit and Saumya’s relationship.

