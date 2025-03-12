Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit rejects Saumya’s demand; Jiya taunts Saumya during Holi

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama during the Holika Dahan that Mangal (Deepika Singh) organized. We saw Mangal and family praying for everyone’s well-being when Saumya (Jia Mustafa) pinned Mangal’s saree palloo near the fire that was burning. Adit (Naman Shaw) who was in his wheelchair noticed Mangal’s saree about to catch fire. He rushed on his wheelchair calling for help, when he fell down. In his determination to save Mangal’s life, he not only got up but also ran towards Mangal and saved her. Everyone was happy at Adit’s betterment and being able to walk.

The upcoming episode will see the Saxena family joyously celebrating Holi and playing with colours. They will invite Kartik’s family too to the celebration. This will mark the union of Mangal and Lakshmi after a long time. The Holi drama will see Saumya demanding Adit to apply Holi colour on her hairline. But Adit will refuse to do it citing that there are people around. As we know, Adit has been acceptant towards the sea changes seen in Mangal and has been lending his helping hand to her. It will be interesting to see how the festival of colours treats Mangal and Adit. As we know, Mangal gained her lost voice when she tried to save Adit. Adit started walking when he saved Mangal. Meanwhile, Jiya will see Saumya and will taunt her for not sending Mangal out of Adit’s life for good.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.