Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Jia exposes Radha’s deceit; threatens to throw her out of the house

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Radha (Sanika Gaikwad) getting married to Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) amidst chaos which was created due to Jia’s (Priyanka Purohit) absence from the wedding venue. Radha was forced to sit as the bride in place of Jia, which led to Kartik’s marriage to Radha. Now, Jia got angry with the turn of events and blamed Radha for it. Kartik was depressed, while Kartik’s family decided to accept Radha as she was better than Jia.

The upcoming episode will see Jia getting to know that the agency she had asked for, did not send the maid to the house. She will get back her advance which will create doubt about Radha’s identity in Jia’s mind. Jia will come out with the truth in the open in front of Kartik and others in the family. Gayatri will blame Jia as she was the one who got Radha home. Jia will get so wild that she will decide to throw Radha out of the house.

What will Lakshmi do now?

