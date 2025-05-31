Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kusum talks to Kapil about his marriage; Adit feels uneasy

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) celebrating the birthday of Kusum in a grand manner. Saumya tried to ruin the party by making a cake out of eggs and also adding glass pieces inside the balloons. However, Mangal diffused the situation by stopping Kusum from eating the cake and exposing Saumya. Akshat further hurt Saumya’s sentiments by asking for a family picture wherein he included Mangal and excluded Saumya from it.

The upcoming episode will see Kusum thanking Pratima and Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) for coming to the party. She will have a separate talk with Kapil, wherein she will talk about Pratima’s choice of girl for Kapil. She will request Kapil to look into the alliance as his mother likes the girl a lot. Kusum will not be aware of Pratima’s choice being Mangal. Without being unaware, she will talk to Kapil about considering the girl for marriage. Adit will listen to his mother’s conversation with Kapil and will get angry at his mother for getting too personal and close with Kapil.

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.