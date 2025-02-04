Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal gets a big proof against Saumya; Is it enough to expose her?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) coming at the right moment to stop Amma from being taken to the asylum. She not only showed the reports of Amma but also convinced the doctor that Kusum was not mentally ill. With the doctor being convinced, he told Adit too about his mother being well in health. Adit was happy that Mangal chose to do the right thing. Saumya, however, was worried as her plan to send Kusum out of the house failed.

As we know, Mangal also found a similar yellow saree as hers with Saumya. She realized that Saumya used it to scare Kusum on the day of Makar Sankranti. She was about to expose Saumya and reveal to Adit about her deeds.

However, the upcoming episode will see Saumya being one step ahead of Mangal. Without Mangal’s knowledge, Saumya will burn her yellow saree so that Mangal cannot prove anything without proof. However, Mangal will see something burning and will put out her hand and take out the burnt parts. To her surprise, she will get a bit of the yellow saree that was being burnt. This will prove before Mangal that Saumya is guilty of wearing it and scaring Amma.

What will happen next?

