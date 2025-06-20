Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal helps her kids with Father’s Day preparations; Adit gets a surprise

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) gathering the drawings of Sudesh and deciding to get his case reopened at the police station. The seniors in the station will agree to Mangal’s query and doubts and will agree to investigate further. Amidst this, we saw Saumya trying to speed up Mangal’s alliance talk with Kapil. She told Pratima to approach Shanti for the marriage. However, Shanti clearly told Pratima that Mangal would never agree to the alliance. Amidst this, we saw Mangal caring for an ill Kapil.

The upcoming episode will again draw attention to the Saxena house where Akshat and Ishana will be in full swing, decorating the house for Father’s Day. Mangal will be happy to see the preparations. Akshat will approach her for help to think of a good gift for their father. However, Ishana will tell Akshat that they should not be asking Mangal as she does not know their father’s taste.

Adit will get a big surprise when he comes home. He will be welcomed by his kids who will show him around the house decoration. They will also give him a gift, which will be his favourite perfume, which he was looking for. Adit will praise the gift and that will be when Akshat will tell him about Mangal helping them in getting the gift.

What will happen now?

