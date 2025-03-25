Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Saumya plans to harm Akshat; executes her plan

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) finally proving her innocence by tackling Niketan who came to kill Nysa in the hospital. Niketan tried to attack Mangal when the police came and listened to his confession. Ultimately, it needed Adit (Naman Shaw) to save Mangal, when he caught Niketan and handed him over to the police. Amidst this, Saumya (Jia Mustafa) who saw Adit tilting towards Mangal and even contemplating working with her, wanted to demean Mangal yet again in the eyes of Adit. She worked out a plan in which she involved Adit’s father and Akshat.

As we know, Saumya sent out an sms on Adit’s father’s phone, from Mangal’s phone, which she kept by mistake at home. Akshat wanted to meet his mother in the hospital and hence went out with his grandfather.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya planning a gruesome accident of the auto in which the two of them will travel. She will drive a car and will plan to create a situation that will be as alarming as an accident to Akshat, so that she could again put Mangal in a spot, with Adit blaming her for their son’s condition.

Will Saumya execute her plan?

