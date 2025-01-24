Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya brainwashes Adit; Adit admits Kusum in a mental hospital

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) doing everything that she can to make Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) mentally unstable. She has been giving a certain medication that make Kusum hallucinate, losing her ability to think and act. We saw Kusum accusing Mangal (Deepika Singh) of killing her. We also saw Kusum asking Mangal to get out of her sight. Mangal was asked not to come before Kusum. However, Mangal decided to get Kusum’s test done and discretely took her to the hospital for medical investigation. Now, Saumya is in a worry and does not want Mangl to foil her plan.

We wrote about Mangal going to the temple to offer her special prayers for her mother-in-law’s well-being and recovery. We saw Saumya giving another dose of medicine when Mangal was away, which resulted in a big mishap where Kusum pushed Adit and also his father.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya further brainwashing Adit to admit Kusum to a mental asylum for proper treatment. Though Adit will not be agreeable to it, he will now worry about the others’ safety in the house. All of this will happen when Mangal will not be at home. Adit will take the move and will put Kusum in the mental asylum. Now with all hopes pinned on Mangal, it will be interesting to see if Mangal can come up with a solution for Amma.

