Mann Sundar Episode 728 Spoiler: Agni Ruins Ruhi’s Dignity

In Dangal TV’s popular show Mann Sundar, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, the audience will see that Agni enters Ruhi’s changing room and ties a string to her clothes, and as Ruhi comes, she executes her plan properly. According to Agni’s plan, she has tied the string in Ruhi’s blouse connected with Latoo, which will slowly remove the wool of Ruhi’s blouse, and her honor will be auctioned in front of everyone.

As the show begins, Agni’s plan starts working slowly. As soon as the Latoo dances, Ruhi’s blouse starts tearing. On the other hand, Nahar notices the fully removed woolen, and he runs to Ruhi and covers her body with his jacket. All the family members were surprised to witness all this, and they felt embarrassed and asked the media to turn off the camera, but since it was a live show, they couldn’t do anything.

Hearing all this, Ruhi locks herself in a room, and Agni feels happy about her plan completion. Dadi releases that Agni has executed all this; however, Agni lies to Dadi that she has not done anything. In contrast, Nahar gets worried about his contract; to this, the company people say that their name has been spoiled now. Later, Agni comes down and says she can stop their company from defaming them. She asks them that they have to announce to everyone that now Agni will do modeling. While Ruhi tries to gather courage in front of her sister Juhi and says, he won’t give up.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments box below.