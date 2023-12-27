Mann Sundar Episode 736 Spoiler: Nahar Completes Parikrama By Holding Ruhi In His Hands, Grandmother Gets Angry

In Dangal TV’s popular show Mann Sundar, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, the audience will see that Grandmother and Agni tie a rope on the gate of the house so that Ruhi should fall. However, Nahar notices this rope and saves Ruhi from falling. Along with that, Nahar also corrects Ruhi’s clothes.

Soon, the weather gets colder, and Ruhi starts shivering. Witnessing this, Nahar brings a blanket for him and covers her. However, Grandmother and Agni get angry and then make a new trick against Ruhi. Then, Agni switches off all the lights near the gate and spreads glass pieces throughout the way.

After some time, Agni’s plan works, and Ruhi gets shards of glass on her feet. Ruhi screams loudly. Hearing her, all the family members come, and then Nahar advises Ruhi to wear slippers, but she refuses to do so. And so Nahar lifts Ruhi in his arms and completes the Parikrama properly.

Nahar only tied cloth on his foot so that Ruhi’s condition was not broken. Lastly, the sun rises, and Ruhi’s Parikrama is completed, But Grandmother, with her actions, says that Ruhi failed to pass this exam.

