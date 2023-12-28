Mann Sundar Episode 737 Spoiler: Nahar Takes Pledge To Carry Ruhi In His Arms

In Dangal TV’s popular show Mann Sundar, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now you will see that Ruhi’s Parikrama is completed, but Grandmother hints that Ruhi has failed this exam. But soon, Tulsi Maa’s chunri flies and falls on Ruhi’s head, which everyone considers a blessing. And so Grandmother had to call Ruhi inside the house in front of everyone.

Later, Nahar decides to apply ointment on Ruhi’s wound, creating a romantic moment between them. After applying the ointment, Nahar asks Ruhi to wear footwear, but she refuses to do so. But Nahar insists on her, after which Ruhi reveals that she has vowed not to wear slippers until Grandmother’s voice comes back.

Hearing this, Nahar gets furious, takes Ruhi in his hands, and vows that until Ruhi starts wearing slippers, he will carry her around in his arms. After that, Nahar comes out in front of all the family members with Ruhi in his hands while Grandmother Gets angry. Everyone convinces Nahar to take Ruhi down, and after some time, he takes Ruhi down.

Juhi gets an ayurvedic prescription, which she gives Ruhi. Ruhi starts treating Grandmother with this medicine. While witnessing the distance between Nahar and Ruhi, Agni brings tea for him, which Ruhi sees and is shocked. While Nahar also thinks that Ruhi didn’t make coffee for him because of her stubbornness.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments box.