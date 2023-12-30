Mann Sundar Episode 739 Spoiler: Nahar And Ruhi Distance Due To Agni

In Dangal TV’s popular show Mann Sundar, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now you will see that Ruhi treats Grandmother. While Ruhi makes the girl cry to make Ruhi go out of the room, hearing this, Ruhi comes out of the room. As soon as Ruhi comes out, Agni replaces the medicine, which causes problems for Grandmother. As per the plan, Agni goes to Grandmother with juice and finds her unconscious in the room. She starts screaming loudly, and everyone gathers in the room.

Then Nahar quickly calls the doctor, who reveals that if there was any delay, anything could have gone wrong with Grandmother. This makes Nahar’s mother angry with Ruhi. Soon, Nahar comes out and bashes Ruhi, which makes her cry. At the same time, Agni becomes happy seeing this. On the other hand, Palak’s mother-in-law goes to see her father’s land, and she finds that Palak has fooled her.

Meanwhile, Grandmother regains consciousness and understands that Agni has done this all. Grandmother asks Agni about this, but she hides the truth. In addition, Agni feels very happy to see the Nahar and Ruhi distancing. And now she has all plans to throw Ruhi out of Nahar’s life and return to his life.

What will happen next? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.