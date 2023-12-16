Mann Sundar Full Episode 725 Spoiler: Ruhi Becomes Model, Agni Gets Furious

In Dangal TV’s popular show Mann Sundar, the audience are witnessing intense drama with the gripping storyline. Now, in the story, the audience will see that Mr. Singhania agrees to Nahar’s project, but only on one condition. He places a condition in front of Nahar that he also wants a model for his company. Hearing this, everyone becomes happy. However, Mr. Singhania approaches Ruhi and selects her as his company’s model, which leaves everyone in shock.

In addition, the housemates ask Mr. Singhania how Ruhi can become a model, to which Mr Singhania says that the company needs a model associated with Indian culture, and Ruhi fits the role.

On the other hand, at Ruhi’s house, her grandmother reveals the truth about Palak’s fake pregnancy in front of everyone, and this leaves everyone in splits. Everyone starts questioning Palak about this, and then suddenly, Palak gets a knife in her hand, and she attracts her grandmother. But later, it turns out to be grandmother’s dream.

In contrast, Ruhi prepares for her modeling and gets worried about whether she will be able to do work or not. After this, Nahar consoles Ruhi that she can do it, and Ruhi agrees to it; after that, Ruhi and Nahar get lost in a romantic moment together. Watching this from behind, Agni gets upset and decides to spoil everything for Ruhi.

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box.