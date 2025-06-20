Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat’s race against time; makes a big plan against Aishwarya

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat and Gagan escaping from Aishwarya after claiming the bag full of money and jewellery. Mannat regarded this as her first big victory against Aishwarya. While she continued to blackmail her with the hope that she would get to know her real mother’s name from her, Mannat got involved in a big problem wherein her cooked food created allergic reactions for Neelu, which enraged Vikrant.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat getting the shock of her life when she will receive a call from the doctor who will tell her that her mother Shruti has only 24 hours and very desperately needs a liver transplant. This will break Mannat from within. Gagan will share her grief and will give an idea to Mannat about questioning Aishwarya about it on the face. However, Mannat will decide to make a bigger plan to put Aishwarya’s life in trouble, for her to speak the truth.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.