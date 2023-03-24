Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Sarkar decides to get married again. However, Yashoda and other family members get shocked by his decision.

Sarkar soon puts water on Yashoda’s head and removes her sindoor. Yashoda stands speechless. Sarkar goes to perform a ritual with his second wife Jalebi but Meet stops him. Later, Meet challenges to stop his marriage with Jalebi.

Now, in the coming episode, Sarkar decides to kill Meet and sends his goons to kidnap her. Soon, the goons kidnap her and tie her to a wooden platform. They place a big cutter at one end as they decide to kill Meet. The latter pray for some miracle. As soon as Meet is about to get killed, Manmeet comes to her rescue and saves his life.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet fight with the goons?

