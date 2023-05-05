ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Gunwanti attempts to KILL Meet and her unborn baby

Gunwanti remembers the idea given by Nitin and attempts to kill Meet and her unborn baby by adding poison to the laddoos. Gunwanti and Nitin seek revenge from Meet in Zee TV’s popular show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 May,2023 13:06:13
Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet organizes a cute date setup for Meet. Manmeet dresses up in a suit and brings a bouquet for Meet. Later, he explains how he fell in love with her. Soon, Manmeet goes down on his knees and proposes Meet. The latter gets happy and responds to his love proposal. Later, Meet and Manmeet come close.

Sarkar is still upset with Manmeet and Meet’s closeness and decides to bring problems between them. He oaths to separate them. On the other hand, Meet experiences stomach pain and gets a few reports done. Soon, Meet learns that she is pregnant and gets happy. She gives a hint and shares the happy news with Manmeet and other family members.

In the coming episode, Manmeet decorates a room for their baby, and Meet is surprised after witnessing the decoration. Later, Yashoda decides to perform a ritual with the new mommy. However, Gunwanti mentions that Meet’s family does this rasam. Soon, Masoom and Sunaina come to Sarkar Mahal, and Meet gets happy to see them. The two decide to take Meet home. However, Yashoda refuses to send Meet. On the other, Gunwanti remembers the idea given by Nitin and attempts to kill Meet and her unborn baby by adding poison to the laddoos.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet save Meet?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

