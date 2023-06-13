Meet spoiler: Mahinder demands 50 crores from Meet to save Yashoda

The maker (Shashi Sumeet Productions) of Zee TV’s show Meet has kept the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Mahinder gets angry with Sarkar’s decision and shares his ordeal with Shagun. Mahinder and Shagun join hands against Meet. They decide to seek revenge on her by destroying her strength.

Later, Gunwanti sets herself on fire and soon screams for help. While Yashoda tries to help her, she runs outside the house and asks the neighbour to save her. Gunwanti blames Yashoda for setting her on fire. Yashoda gets shocked and remained speechless. The neighbours take Gunwanti to the hospital, wherein police come to investigate the case. After Gunwanti files a case against Yashoda, the police arrest her. Meet and Manmeet get shocked.

In the coming episode, Manmeet requests Gunwanti to take her complaint back. However, she refuses to do so. Manmeet breaks down and leaves the hospital. Meanwhile, at home, Meet speaks to Mahinder and asks him to save Yashoda. She decides to sacrifice anything in return. Mahinder asks Meet to give him 50 crore rupees. Meet gets shocked and wonders how she would pay this big amount. Mahinder gives her an idea and asks Meet to sell her medicine factory, which she established in remembrance of Meet Ahlawat.

Will Meet sell her factory to save Yashoda?

