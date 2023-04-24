Meet spoiler: Manmeet chooses Meet over Shagun

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet, disguised as Meenakshi, pretends to be possessed and executes the plan against Shagun. She catches Shagun red-handed along with the evidence. Later, she holds Shagun captive and calls Sarkar. Meet tries to bring Shagun’s reality to the family, but Shagun outsmarts her.

Later, Manmeet apologizes to Meet and befriends her. Shagun gets angry after seeing them together. Shagun challenges Meet that within seven days, Manmeet will accept her as his wife. Yashoda empowers Meet and asks her to fight for her love. Shagun steals Meet’s mangsalsutra and decides to defeat her. However, Meet finds her ‘mangalsutra’ to win the bet against Shagun.

In the coming episode, Meet confesses her love for Manmeet and asks him to make a choice. Manmeet, in a dilemma, talks to his mother. The latter explains the importance of marriage and makes him understand that Meet is a right for him. Manmeet makes his decision and chooses Meet over Shagun. He asks Shagun to move on in life and marry someone else.

What will happen next? Will Shagun leave Manmeet?

