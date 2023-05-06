ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Meet and her unborn baby’s life in danger

Nitin replaces puja’s coconut with a coconut that has a bomb that would blast if touched on the ground. Later, unaware of Nitin’s plan, Yashoda gives the coconut, which has the bomb, to Meet and asks her to place it near the idol in Zee TV’s popular show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 May,2023 11:27:58
Meet spoiler: Meet and her unborn baby’s life in danger

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Sarkar is still upset with Manmeet and Meet’s closeness and decides to bring problems between them. He oaths to separate them. On the other hand, Meet experiences stomach pain and gets a few reports done. Soon, Meet learns that she is pregnant and gets happy. She gives a hint and shares the happy news with Manmeet and other family members.

Manmeet decorates a room for their baby, and Meet is surprised after witnessing the decoration. Later, Yashoda decides to perform a ritual with the new mommy. However, Gunwanti mentions that Meet’s family does this rasam. Soon, Masoom and Sunaina come to Sarkar Mahal, and Meet gets happy to see them. The two decide to take Meet home. However, Yashoda refuses to send Meet. On the other, Gunwanti remembers the idea given by Nitin and attempts to kill Meet and her unborn baby by adding poison to the laddoos. However, Gunwanti’s plan fails as Meet doesn’t eat the poisonous laddoo.

In the coming episode, Yashoda organizes a baby shower ceremony for Meet. Nitin plans to seek revenge from Meet. Hence, he replaces puja’s coconut with a coconut that has a bomb that would blast if touched on the ground. Yashoda and the other ladies of the house perform the ritual. Later, unaware of Nitin’s plan, Yashoda gives the coconut with a bomb to Meet and asks her to place it near the idol.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet save Meet and his unborn baby?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Zee TV's Meet
Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Zee TV's Meet
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police on a search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police on a search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya faces humiliation at award function
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya faces humiliation at award function
Maitree spoiler: Nandini on a mission to destroy Maitree’s event company
Maitree spoiler: Nandini on a mission to destroy Maitree’s event company
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi
Latest Stories
Varun Dhawan Flaunts Chiselled Body In Mirror Selfie, Check Out
Varun Dhawan Flaunts Chiselled Body In Mirror Selfie, Check Out
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Sanjay Mishra mark the great grand music launch of 'Chal Zindagi'
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Sanjay Mishra mark the great grand music launch of 'Chal Zindagi'
Ajay Devgn’s Main Aisa Hi Hoon Turns 18
Ajay Devgn’s Main Aisa Hi Hoon Turns 18
Naga Chaitanya Opens Up On The Eve Of His New Tamil-Telugu bilingual Release Custody
Naga Chaitanya Opens Up On The Eve Of His New Tamil-Telugu bilingual Release Custody
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Blue Jumpsuit, Deepshikha Nagpal Loves It
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Blue Jumpsuit, Deepshikha Nagpal Loves It
Rituparna Sengupta's Beach Vibes Making Fans Go Gaga Over Her Beauty
Rituparna Sengupta's Beach Vibes Making Fans Go Gaga Over Her Beauty
Read Latest News