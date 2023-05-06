Meet spoiler: Meet and her unborn baby’s life in danger

Nitin replaces puja’s coconut with a coconut that has a bomb that would blast if touched on the ground. Later, unaware of Nitin’s plan, Yashoda gives the coconut, which has the bomb, to Meet and asks her to place it near the idol in Zee TV’s popular show Meet.

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Sarkar is still upset with Manmeet and Meet’s closeness and decides to bring problems between them. He oaths to separate them. On the other hand, Meet experiences stomach pain and gets a few reports done. Soon, Meet learns that she is pregnant and gets happy. She gives a hint and shares the happy news with Manmeet and other family members.

Manmeet decorates a room for their baby, and Meet is surprised after witnessing the decoration. Later, Yashoda decides to perform a ritual with the new mommy. However, Gunwanti mentions that Meet’s family does this rasam. Soon, Masoom and Sunaina come to Sarkar Mahal, and Meet gets happy to see them. The two decide to take Meet home. However, Yashoda refuses to send Meet. On the other, Gunwanti remembers the idea given by Nitin and attempts to kill Meet and her unborn baby by adding poison to the laddoos. However, Gunwanti’s plan fails as Meet doesn’t eat the poisonous laddoo.

In the coming episode, Yashoda organizes a baby shower ceremony for Meet. Nitin plans to seek revenge from Meet. Hence, he replaces puja’s coconut with a coconut that has a bomb that would blast if touched on the ground. Yashoda and the other ladies of the house perform the ritual. Later, unaware of Nitin’s plan, Yashoda gives the coconut with a bomb to Meet and asks her to place it near the idol.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet save Meet and his unborn baby?

