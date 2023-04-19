Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet finds a ring in the house and remembers seeing it in the person’s hand who attacked her. Meet learns that the ring belongs to Shagun, and she has attacked Manmeet.

Later, Yashoda holds a ‘Jagrata’. Meet thinks of a new plan to expose Shagun. Meet, disguised as Meenakshi, pretends to be possessed and executes the plan against Shagun. She catches Shagun red-handed along with the evidence. Later, she holds Shagun captive and calls Sarkar.

In the coming episode, Sarkar and the other family members come to the location. They get shocked to see two Meets as Shagun also disguises herself as Meet. While Meet tries to expose Shagun, the latter smartly fools the entire family members. Meet fails to expose Shagun and gets upset.

What will happen next? Will Sarkar kill Meet?

