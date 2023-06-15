Meet spoiler: Meet gets Gunwanti arrested

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Mahinder asks Meet to give him 50 crore rupees to save Yashoda. Meet gets shocked and wonders how she would pay this big amount. Mahinder gives her an idea and asks Meet to sell her medicine factory, which she established in remembrance of Meet Ahlawat.

Meet makes a heart-wrenching decision and agrees to sell her factory to save Yashoda. After completing the procedure, Meet brings Yashoda home, and Manmeet asks her how she did it. Meet tries to hide her emotions and does not reveal about the factory. However, Shagun comes home and shows everyone Meet’s factory’s auction papers. Yashoda and Manmeet feel devastated after learning about Meet’s sacrifice.

In the coming episode, Meet prays to lord to save her factory. Soon, the factory paper lands on Gunwanti’s phone. Meet witnesses Gunwanti’s fake injury photos in the phone and learns that she had planned this accident to trap Meet. Soon, Meet plots against Gunwanti and make her confess her crime. When Gunwanti confesses her crime, police enter her room and arrest her.

Will Meet save her factory now?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Odonil, from the House Of Dabur, partners with the prestigious IWMBuzz Digital Awards, celebrating excellence in OTT & web entertainment