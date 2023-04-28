Meet spoiler: Meet learns about Shagun’s fake blind drama

Meet leaves Manmeet’s house in Zee TV’s new show Meet

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet gets shocked to learn that Shagun has gone blind. He breaks down, and soon Meet comes to console him. Later, seeing Manmeet’s condition, Meet asks him to forget the promise he gave to Rajvardhan. Meet also hands over the divorce papers to him and asks him to sign and end the marriage.

Manmeet breaks down and remembers his happy moments with Meet. Manmeet goes out to think about his decision. On the other hand, Meet packs her bag and decides to leave. Yashoda requests her to stay. However, Meet refuses to stop and leaves. Meanwhile, Manmeet worries about Meet and reaches home to stop her.

In the coming episode, Manmeet gets sad as Meet leaves the house. He goes to the akhada and remembers his special moments with Meet. However, a snake lands near Manmeet’s feet. Meet comes on time and saves Manmeet. However, the snake bites Meet and Manmeet takes her to the hospital. At the hospital, Shagun talks about her fake drama about being blind to get Manmeet’s love. Meet learns about the same and decides to expose her.

What will happen next? Is this end of Meet and Manmeet’s love story?

