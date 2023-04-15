Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet tricks the family and stops the real nurse from coming there. Meet visits Sarkar Mahal disguised as Manmeet’s nurse, Meenakshi. Meet tries a trick to oust Shagun from the room to talk to Manmeet.

Shagun places a lamp under Manmeet’s bed, and it catches fire. Meet witnesses Manmeet trapped in a fire. Soon, she enters the bedroom and tries to wake Manmeet, who is unconscious. Later, Meet risks her life, brings Manmeet out of the bedroom, and saves him from a fire accident. While saving Manmeet, Meet’s makeup gets removed.

In the coming episode, Meet finds a ring in the house and remembers seeing it in the person’s hand who attacked her. She informs the family members about finding the ring. Soon, Shagun claims it to be hers, and Meet gets shocked. Finally, she learns that Shagun attacked Manmeet.

Will Meet expose Shagun?

