Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Meet tries to uncover an orphan kid's mysterious death

Meet reads the newspaper and learns about an orphan kid’s death. She breaks down thinking about her child, who was killed in an accident. Soon, Meet decides to uncover mysterious death of an orphan kid in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 May,2023 14:55:58
Meet spoiler: Meet tries to uncover an orphan kid's mysterious death

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Yashoda and the other house ladies perform the ritual. Later, unaware of Nitin’s plan, Yashoda gives the coconut with a bomb to Meet and asks her to place it near the idol. Soon, they learn that the coconut has a bomb, and they warn Meet. Manmeet manages to throw the bomb away and save Meet. Later, Meet delivers a baby girl, and they name her Sumeet.

Meet fulfils Meet Ahlawat’s dream and thanks Manmeet for the support. At the puja site, Sumeet bumps into a boy named Chiku. She witnesses him scared and worried and hence decides to help him. Sumeet sneaks Chiku into the car trunk and brings him to Sangwan house. Sumeet smartly hides him inside the house.

In the coming episode, Meet reads the newspaper and learns about an orphan kid’s death. She breaks down thinking about her child, who was killed in an accident. Soon, Meet decides to uncover mysterious death of an orphan kid. She reaches the orphanage and requests the manager to give the death certificate and post-mortem report. The manager gets worried.

What will happen next? Will Meet learn about the truth behind the death?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News