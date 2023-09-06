Television | Spoilers

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Sumeet gets into a big dilemma as she is forced to choose one person who can cross the bridge and save himself from the fire. However, Sumeet comes up with an idea. She suggests Shlok walk and come and mentions Raj to do a handstand and cross the bridge. The two manage to do so and win another task with their smart ideas and bonding. Soon, Sumeet puts Shagun’s life in danger and asks Raunak to save her but he refuses to save his mother.

Shagun (Ashi Singh) gives a task to Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) related to Janmashtami. However, Shlok calls his father to come and help him in practicing for the same. Though Shlok speaks to his father in reality his father is dead. When Poonam and Shlok’s Tauji talk about Shlok’s father’s death. Sumeet overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Soon, Poonam reveals to Sumeet about the entire incident related to Shlok’s father’s death.

In the coming episode, Sumeet dreams about Shlok learning his father’s death’s truth and stabbing himself. The former gets scared by the nightmare and soon Shlok consoles her. Sumeet decides to tell Shlok the truth in a unique manner so that there is no extreme reaction to it. Meanwhile, Raj (Ayush Anand) proposes to Priyanka while the two visit the market. However, Priyanka, who has a different opinion about Raj, rejects his proposal.

Will Sumeet learn about Priyanka and Raj’s proposal drama?