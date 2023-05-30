Meet spoiler: Sarkar learns about Cheeku being Meet’s son

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet, in a dilemma, sacrifices Cheeku to save his daughter. He calls Kanika and hands Cheeku over to him. Meanwhile, Meet disguises as Kanika and meets the orphanage man. While talking about the death of Mohan, Meet learns that Kanika killed him, and she is the real culprit behind this entire drama. Meet comes home on time and saves Cheeku. She also exposes Kanika in front of the family, but she manages to escape.

Manmeet and Meet go on a search for Sumeet. The latter smartly leaves hints for her mother to locate her. Meet understands Sumeet’s hints and reaches the location where she is being trapped. However, she fails to see Sumeet tied near a boiling water vessel. Meet manages to enter the room and witnesses Sumeet. She fights with Kanika and others and saves Sumeet. Meet brings Sumeet home.

In the coming episode, Meet decide to adopt Cheeku and shares her idea with Manmeet. The latter supports Meet’s decision. On the other hand, Sarkar finds Cheeku’s locket. He is shocked when he witnesses Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat’s photo in the locket. He learns that Cheeku is Meet’s son from her first marriage. Sarkar decides to hide the truth and seek revenge from Meet.

What will happen next? Will Meet manage to learn about Cheeku’s truth?

