Meet spoiler: Shagun attempts to kill Sumeet

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Raunak stops Sumeet (Ashi Singh) from revealing the truth to Shlok. Shagun and Raunak threaten to kill Vani if she submits the evidence. Sumeet gets into a dilemma and is forced to destroy the evidence. As soon as she enters the house, Sumeet witnesses Shlok getting engaged to Bitti. Sumeet breaks down and requests Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) to stop. However, the latter refuses and puts the ring on Bitti’s finger. Sumeet feels helpless.

Shagun meets Sumeet and informs her about the conference. She reveals she will be announced as Raunak’s wife at the conference. At Shagun’s behest, Raj also lies that Raunak is Sumeet’s husband before the press conference. However, this is Raj and Sumeet’s plan to trap Shagun. They join hands and vow to defeat Shagun and Raunak.

In the coming episode, Shlok grows suspicious of Raunak after he learns about the wedding day truth. He teams up with Sumeet and Raj to expose Raunak. As per their plan, Sumeet decides to go to Raunak’s house. Shagun arranges a big grah pravesh ceremony for Sumeet. However, Shagun hatches a devious ploy during the ceremony to kill her.

Will Shlok manage to save Sumeet’s life?

