ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shagun to get Shlok arrested for breaking contract

Shagun reveals that Shlok breaking the contract. Soon, she informs that Shlok will get arrested now. Poonam and Sumeet get worried by Shagun’s warning in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Aug,2023 12:18:44
Meet spoiler: Shagun to get Shlok arrested for breaking contract 842771

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) comes to Chaudhary Niwas and evicts Shlok’s entire family from their house. Shagun takes possession of the house. She also tortures the Chaudhary family. Shagun sends her goons to molest the Chaudhary women. However, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) teaches a good lesson to the goons. Later, Sumeet and Shlok try to arrange money to help their family. Hence, Sumeet washes the dishes at an engagement party to earn money while Shlok sings a song.

At the engagement party, Sumeet finds out that Shlok is the real ‘Wonder Boy’, but Shlok’s mother Poonam (Aditi Deshpande) informs her about Shagun’s contract details, which have the clauses that can get Shlok arrested, if broken. However, Sumeet takes a stand against Shagun to fight for her husband’s rights by asking Shagun to nullify the contract, so that Shlok can reveal his identity of being the ‘Wonder Boy’. But Shagun asks Sumeet to pay 10 crore rupees within the next 15 days, or Shlok gets arrested if he tells the world that he is the real voice behind the face of the singing sensation ‘Wonder Boy’.

In the coming episode, Raj decides to give 10 crores to Sumeet and help Shlok. However, Shlok’s mother, Poonam, refuses to take the money. Sumeet makes her understand and also asks them to think about Shlok’s dreams. Soon, Poonam agrees to take it. However, Shagun comes and reveals about Shlok breaking the contract. Soon, she informs that Shlok will get arrested now. Poonam and Sumeet get worried by Shagun’s warning.

Will Sumeet manage to save Shlok from getting arrested?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua demands Haider to give her Akhtar Manzil 842461
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua demands Haider to give her Akhtar Manzil
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti threatens to expose Mandira in front of Shiv 842431
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti threatens to expose Mandira in front of Shiv
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Devika reveals Radha's secret to the court 842415
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Devika reveals Radha’s secret to the court
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Mihika gets kidnapped 842395
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Mihika gets kidnapped
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant runs away from police custody 842389
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant runs away from police custody
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Friendship blossoms between Shanaya and Kavya 842385
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Friendship blossoms between Shanaya and Kavya
Latest Stories
Gadar 2 vs. OMG 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Continues To Beat Akshay Kumar 842766
Gadar 2 vs. OMG 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Continues To Beat Akshay Kumar
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara bids a teary adieu to Abhinav 842758
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara bids a teary adieu to Abhinav
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets suspicious 842756
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets suspicious
“The Volume Of Success Has Taken Us By Surprise,” Director Anil Sharma Speaks On The Massive Success Of Gadar 2 842753
“The Volume Of Success Has Taken Us By Surprise,” Director Anil Sharma Speaks On The Massive Success Of Gadar 2
A healthy diet and physical exercise are the best ways to burn calories: Arjun Singh 842752
A healthy diet and physical exercise are the best ways to burn calories: Arjun Singh
In Pics: Palak Tiwari keeps it casual in chikankari suit 842625
In Pics: Palak Tiwari keeps it casual in chikankari suit
Read Latest News