Meet spoiler: Shagun to get Shlok arrested for breaking contract

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) comes to Chaudhary Niwas and evicts Shlok’s entire family from their house. Shagun takes possession of the house. She also tortures the Chaudhary family. Shagun sends her goons to molest the Chaudhary women. However, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) teaches a good lesson to the goons. Later, Sumeet and Shlok try to arrange money to help their family. Hence, Sumeet washes the dishes at an engagement party to earn money while Shlok sings a song.

At the engagement party, Sumeet finds out that Shlok is the real ‘Wonder Boy’, but Shlok’s mother Poonam (Aditi Deshpande) informs her about Shagun’s contract details, which have the clauses that can get Shlok arrested, if broken. However, Sumeet takes a stand against Shagun to fight for her husband’s rights by asking Shagun to nullify the contract, so that Shlok can reveal his identity of being the ‘Wonder Boy’. But Shagun asks Sumeet to pay 10 crore rupees within the next 15 days, or Shlok gets arrested if he tells the world that he is the real voice behind the face of the singing sensation ‘Wonder Boy’.

In the coming episode, Raj decides to give 10 crores to Sumeet and help Shlok. However, Shlok’s mother, Poonam, refuses to take the money. Sumeet makes her understand and also asks them to think about Shlok’s dreams. Soon, Poonam agrees to take it. However, Shagun comes and reveals about Shlok breaking the contract. Soon, she informs that Shlok will get arrested now. Poonam and Sumeet get worried by Shagun’s warning.

Will Sumeet manage to save Shlok from getting arrested?