Meet spoiler: Shlok attempts to escape from Pakistan

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Bilawal taunts Sumeet, falsely claiming that Shlok has been arrested. Sumeet decides to bring Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) out of jail and leaves. Sumeet (Ashi Singh) takes a taxi to go to the jail and rescue her husband.

Bilawal along with the other officers follows her. He gets happy as he feels Sumeet has been trapped in his plan. Sumeet goes near the entrance of the jail but the police officer refuses to let her go in. Hence, she decides to cross the fence. Bilawal decides to take advantage of this situation and put Sumeet behind bars. However, Sumeet gets a call and learns about Shlok being safe in Pakistan and she quits her plan to cross the fence.

In the coming episode, Sumeet comes to Bilawal’s house to find out about Shlok. And she finally learns that Akki and Shlok were staying with the family in a disguised look. Soon, an officer in the house gets Bilawal’s call who mentions Shlok attempting to escape India. Bilawal plans to kill Shlok while is escaping from the country. Sumeet plans to save Shlok from Bilawal. Meanwhile, Shlok and Akki along with a few Indians decide to escape from Pakistan via a secret way from the jungle.

Meet Ep 720 25th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Sumeet save Shlok from Bilawal’s evil plan?