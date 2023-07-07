ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Shlok decides to expose Raunak's true intentions to Raj

Shlok stumbles upon Raunak dressed as a groom, leaving him shocked and furious. Shlok confronts Sumeet and decides to expose Raunak's true intentions to Raj in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jul,2023 11:18:28
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Raunak enters a room accompanied by a girl; little does he know that Sumeet and Shlok are hiding behind the curtains. Raunak expresses his hatred towards Sumeet for rejecting his proposal. He shockingly reveals that his intention behind marrying her was fueled by revenge. Sumeet emerges in front of Raunak and slaps him. Sumeet firmly rejects Raunak’s proposal and walks away.

Shagun stumbles upon the truth about Vani’s pregnancy and wastes no time revealing it to Masoom. Shagun asserts that if Sumeet and Raunak’s marriage does not happen, she will intervene in Vaani and Abhay’s union. Masoom rushes home and discloses the pregnancy truth to Sumeet. Desperate to salvage the situation and save Vaani’s marriage, Masoom asks Sumeet to marry Raunak. When Sumeet refuses the proposal, Masoom resorts to extreme measures by issuing an ultimatum.

In the coming episode, Sumeet finds herself in a difficult position as she hides the truth about Shagun from Raj for the sake of Vani. The situation takes a dramatic turn when Shlok stumbles upon Raunak dressed as a groom, leaving him shocked and furious. Shlok confronts Sumeet and decides to expose Raunak’s true intentions to Raj. Meanwhile, Sumeet tries to stop Shlok.

Will the truth be revealed, and how will it impact the lives of everyone involved?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

