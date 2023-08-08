Meet spoiler: Shlok forced to choose between his dream and Sumeet

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Raunak gets conscious, and Sumeet decides to make him confess his crime. Finally, Raunak revealed that Sumeet is married to Shlok and not him. Raunak goes to jail after confessing the truth.

Shagun, angry with Sumeet, decides to ruin her life. Hence, Shagun instigates Poonam against Sumeet. Soon, Poonam hands over divorce papers to Sumeet and asks her to sign the papers. She mentions how they are from a middle-class family, and she won’t be able to adjust here. However, Sumeet tears off the divorce papers and refuses to sign.

In the coming episode, Poonam recalls Shagun’s promise about the contract. She remembers how Shlok will get his voice and identity back if Sumeet leaves his life. Hence, Poonam refuses to accept Sumeet. However, Shlok decides to leave the house with Sumeet. As they go out, Poonam runs behind Shlok and fails to see a bike coming towards her. However, Sumeet saves Poonam from an accident. Soon, Poonam brings Shlok home and urges him to abandon Sumeet and fulfill his dream.

Will Shlok choose his dream over his wife, Sumeet?

Also Read: Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (31 July – 5 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more